Wal-Mart CEO's pay jumps 14.1 percent to $20.7 million
April 22, 2013 / 8:46 PM / in 4 years

Wal-Mart CEO's pay jumps 14.1 percent to $20.7 million

April 22 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc Chief Executive Mike Duke earned $20.7 million last year, up from $18.1 million a year earlier, as the world’s largest retailer grew despite a sluggish U.S. economy and concerns over alleged international bribery.

Duke’s cash incentive payment in fiscal 2013 was nearly $4.4 million, up from nearly $2.9 million a year earlier.

Wal-Mart’s total sales rose 5 percent to $466.11 billion in the fiscal year that ended in January. Sales at Walmart U.S., the company’s largest unit, rose 3.9 percent to $264.19 billion.

