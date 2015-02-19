FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wal-Mart says port issue impacting supply of some goods
#Market News
February 19, 2015

Wal-Mart says port issue impacting supply of some goods

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc is experiencing delays in some merchandise due to the West Coast port disruptions, although moves to diversify its logistics have limited the impact, the head of the retailer’s U.S. operations said on Thursday.

On an earnings call Greg Foran said “pockets of merchandise” were being held up by the port dispute and expressed hopes for a speedy resolution.

He said potential costs were included in the company’s earnings forecasts unveiled earlier on Thursday. (reporting by Nathan Layne)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
