October 6, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

Wal-Mart rejects settlement with U.S. over alleged bribery - Bbg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc rebuffed a proposal by U.S. prosecutors to pay at least $600 million to settle a corruption probe into the company’s practices in markets including Mexico, India and China, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Prosecutors have now gone back to seek more evidence about the company's alleged bribery in Mexico to put pressure on the retailer to settle, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/2e5W54p)

Some of Wal-Mart’s actions in Mexico may be too old to prosecute, the report said.

Wal-Mart did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

