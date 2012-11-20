FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NLRB unlikely to act on Walmart protests by Thanksgiving
November 20, 2012 / 10:41 PM / 5 years ago

NLRB unlikely to act on Walmart protests by Thanksgiving

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The National Labor Relations Board said it is unlikely to make any decision before Thursday on Wal-Mart Stores Inc push to stop protests and rallies outside its stores, the U.S. labor board said on Tuesday.

At the same time, OUR Walmart, the organization that has been staging the protests and is threatening more walkouts through Friday - traditionally the busiest shopping day of the year - filed its own charge with the NLRB saying Walmart was illegally attempting to deter workers from participating in legally protected strikes.

