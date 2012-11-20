UPDATE 1-NLRB unlikely to act on Walmart pickets by Thanksgiving

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The National Labor Relations Board said it is unlikely to make any decision before Thursday on Wal-Mart Stores Inc push to stop protests and rallies outside its stores, the U.S. labor board said on Tuesday.

At the same time, OUR Walmart, the organization that has been staging the protests filed its own charge with the NLRB saying Walmart was illegally attempting to deter workers from participating in strikes against the world’s largest retailer on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving that is traditionally the busiest shopping day of the year.

Wal-Mart, which has faced months of protests and rallies outside its stores, filed an unfair labor practice complaint last week against the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, or UFCW, asking the National Labor Relations Board to halt what the retailer says are unlawful attempts to disrupt its business.

OUR Walmart, a group of current and former Walmart employees has been organizing 1,000 protests, including strikes and what it called online actions that began last week and will culminate on the day after Thanksgiving, known in the retail industry as “Black Friday.”

According to a filing with the Labor Department, OUR Walmart was a subsidiary of the UFCW as of 2011. Walmart worker and OUR Walmart member Mary Pat Tifft told Reuters OUR Walmart is an independent organization that gets technical support from the union, but the UFCW has no stake or controlling interest in the group.

In its own complaint filed on Tuesday, Our Walmart said the retailer has told store-level management to threaten workers with termination, discipline and/or a lawsuit if they strike or engage in other job actions on Black Friday.

A Wal-Mart spokesman did not immediately comment on the complaint.