April 16, 2012 / 1:20 PM / 5 years ago

Wal-Mart CEO's compensation dipped last year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc Chief Executive Mike Duke earned $18.1 million last year, down from $18.7 million in the prior year, as the world’s largest retailer’s sales growth fell short of its goals.

While the huge Walmart U.S. business finally reversed its prolonged sales slump, overall performance and results at both Walmart U.S. and the international unit fell short of the company’s expectations.

Duke’s cash incentive payment in fiscal 2012 fell to just under $2.88 million from $3.85 million a year earlier, Wal-Mart said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Total sales rose 5.9 percent to $443.85 billion in the fiscal year that ended in January. Walmart U.S. sales rose 1.5 percent to $264.19 billion, with sales at stores open at least a year, or same-store sales, up 0.3 percent.

