FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Proxy firm says withhold votes for Wal-Mart CEO
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 17, 2012 / 3:30 PM / 5 years ago

Proxy firm says withhold votes for Wal-Mart CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc shareholders should withhold their proxy votes for Chief Executive Michael Duke and Lee Scott, a former CEO who is seeking re-election to the board, according to Egan Jones Proxy Services.

The proxy advisory firm said it was basing its recommendation on recent reports that the two failed to properly investigate allegations of widespread bribery by company officials in Mexico, a key foreign market for Wal-Mart.

Egan Jones also recommended shareholders vote against a nonbinding proposal on executive compensation and vote for a shareholder proposal requesting regular reports on the company’s political spending.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.