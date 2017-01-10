FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
January 10, 2017 / 6:22 PM / 7 months ago

Wal-Mart plans to cut hundreds of jobs by January end- WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc plans to cut hundreds of jobs before the end of January, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

The retailer plans to eliminate jobs at its headquarters and regional personnel that support stores, according to the report. on.wsj.com/2jroYGF

Many of the eliminations will affect Wal-Mart's human resources department, a large team that some senior executives believe should be more efficient or whose duties could be handled by outside consultants, the newspaper said.

Other departments could be affected as well.

The company said in September it will cut about 7,000 back-office jobs, mostly in accounting and invoicing positions at its U.S. stores, as part of a program it announced in June.

Wal-Mart was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru: Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

