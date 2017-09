Aug 15 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc posted disappointing quarterly U.S. sales on Thursday as shoppers pinched by higher payroll taxes and gas prices made fewer trips to its stores.

Same-store sales at Walmart U.S, the company’s biggest unit, fell 0.3 percent. Wall Street analysts were expecting a 1 percent gain, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Overall revenue increased to $116.2 billion.