Wal-Mart U.S. quarterly comparable sales decline

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Thursday reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales, hurt by an unexpected decline in U.S. comparable sales and what the company called a competitive retail environment.

The world’s largest retailer said comparable sales at its U.S. stores, its biggest unit, fell 0.3 percent in the fiscal third quarter, while Wall Street was expecting them to be unchanged. Wal-Mart expects U.S. comparable sales to be flat during the holiday quarter.

Overall revenue increased 1.6 percent to $115.69 billion, while Wall Street was expecting $116.8 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)