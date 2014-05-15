FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wal-Mart profit falls 5 pct as severe winter deters shoppers
May 15, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

Wal-Mart profit falls 5 pct as severe winter deters shoppers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc reported a 5 percent fall in quarterly profit as severe winter weather hurt comparable sales in the United States.

Wal-Mart said comparable sales at its U.S. stores, its biggest unit, were relatively flat. Weather adversely impacted same-store sales by about 20 basis points, the company said.

Overall revenue rose marginally to $114.96 billion.

Net income attributable to Wal-Mart fell to $3.59 billion, or $1.11 per share, in the first quarter ended April 30, from $3.78 billion, or $1.14 per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

