November 13, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Wal-Mart third-quarter sales rise 2.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc reported a 2.9 percent increase in third-quarter revenue, helped by strong sales at its small format ‘Neighborhood Market’ stores.

Net profit attributable to Wal-Mart fell 0.4 percent to $3.71 billion, or $1.15 per share, for its quarter ended Oct. 31, from $3.74 billion, or $1.14 per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $119 billion from $115.7 billion a year earlier.

The world’s largest retailer said same-store sales rose 5.5. percent at its Neighborhood Market stores in the quarter.

Overall U.S. same-store sales rose 0.5 percent, ending a six-quarter streak of flat or declining same-store sales in the region. (Reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago and Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

