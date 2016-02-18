FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Wal-Mart quarterly earnings fall; U.S. sales edge up
February 18, 2016 / 12:16 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Wal-Mart quarterly earnings fall; U.S. sales edge up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline, first and third paragraphs to reflect analysts’ estimate was $1.46 per share, not $1.43, changes per-share profit figure to adjusted)

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Thursday reported a decline in quarterly earnings as it booked a modest increase in sales at existing stores.

Net income fell 7.9 percent to $4.57 billion in the fourth quarter ended on Jan. 31 from a year earlier.

Excluding special items, earnings of $1.49 per diluted share exceeded the analysts’ average estimate of $1.46, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Wal-Mart said sales at U.S. stores open at least a year rose 0.6 percent, positive for the sixth consecutive quarter. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

