August 18, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

Wal-Mart's comparable sales beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly comparable sales on Thursday, helped by a rise in online sales and a higher average ticket at Walmart and Sam’s Club stores.

Net income attributable to the world’s largest retailer rose to $3.77 billion, or $1.21 per share, in the second quarter ended July 31 from $3.48 billion, or $1.08 per share, a year earlier.

Sales at U.S. stores open at least a year rose 1.4 percent, excluding fuel. Analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix had forecast a rise of 0.9 percent.

Total revenue rose 0.5 percent to $120.85 billion. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

