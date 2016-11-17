FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Wal-Mart's comparable sales miss estimates
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 17, 2016 / 12:15 PM / 9 months ago

Wal-Mart's comparable sales miss estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales at established U.S. stores on Thursday but raised the lower end of its profit forecast for the fiscal year.

Net income attributable to the world's largest retailer fell to $3.03 billion, or 98 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 31 from $3.3 billion, or $1.03 per share, a year earlier.

Sales at U.S. stores open at least a year rose 1.2 percent, excluding fuel. Analysts polled by research firm Consesus Metrix had forecast a rise of 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.