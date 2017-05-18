FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wal-Mart's first-quarter comparable sales beat estimates
#Market News
May 18, 2017 / 11:16 AM / 3 months ago

Wal-Mart's first-quarter comparable sales beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, May 18 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly comparable sales on Thursday, helped by greater traffic at Wal-Mart and Sam's Club stores and a rise in online sales.

Sales at U.S. stores open at least a year rose 1.4 percent in the first quarter, excluding fuel. Analysts polled by research firm Consesus Metrix had forecast a rise of 1.3 percent.

Earnings per share for the world's largest retailer rose to $1 in the quarter ended April 30, from 98 cents per share in the same period a year ago. Consolidated net income fell to $3.04 billion from $3.08 billion due to an increase in the tax rate. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicag; Editing by W Simon)

