Wal-Mart shares could hit $85 to $90 within 2 years - Barron's
February 28, 2016 / 7:41 PM / 2 years ago

Wal-Mart shares could hit $85 to $90 within 2 years - Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc has been struggling, but earnings could rise in fiscal 2018 by mid-single digits, lifting the shares to $85 to $90 within two years, weekly investment newspaper Barron’s reported in its Feb. 29 edition.

Wal-Mart is trying to spark growth by spending almost $5 billion to increase employee pay, improve the customer’s experience in stores and bolster its electronic commerce.

Robert Burnstine, president of Fairpointe Capital in Chicago, told Barron’s that much of the negative news is already priced into the stock and said he expects the shares to trade to $85 to $90 in the next two years. Connor Browne, of Thornburg Value fund, told Barron’s he sees $90 in several years.

Wal-Mart shares closed on Friday at $66.51 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Alan Crosby)

