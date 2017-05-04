Retail chain seeks $100 million from Walmart in trademark spat

Discount store operator Variety Stores Inc said in court papers on Wednesday that Wal-Mart Stores Inc should pay $65 million in additional damages on top of the $32.5 million it has already been ordered to pay for infringing one of Variety's trademarks.

Variety urged U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle in Raleigh, North Carolina to order Walmart to pay treble damages for selling barbecue grills the judge previously found willfully infringed on Variety's "Backyard BBQ" trademark. If granted, Variety's motion would put Walmart on the hook for $98 million in damages.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2p2BNP7