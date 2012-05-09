FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trampolines at Wal-Mart recalled on injury reports
May 9, 2012 / 5:40 PM / in 5 years

Trampolines at Wal-Mart recalled on injury reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - A Chinese manufacturer is recalling trampolines supplied to Wal-Mart Stores Inc, after reports of injuries including broken bones and contusions.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Hong Kong-based Sportspower Ltd said they were recalling about 92,000 trampolines, sold at Wal-Mart for about $275 from February 2009 through February 2012.

The manufacturer received 17 reports of the net breaking, resulting in 11 injuries.

In a statement, the CPSC said consumers should stop using the trampolines immediately and contact Sportspower to receive replacement black netting.

