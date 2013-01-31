FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Anti-Walmart protestors will stop picketing the chain
January 31, 2013

Anti-Walmart protestors will stop picketing the chain

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Labor groups that have long spoken out against Wal-Mart Stores Inc will stop much of their picketing against the world’s largest retailer after reaching a deal with the National Labor Relations Board, Wal-Mart said on Thursday.

The agreement comes after Wal-Mart filed an unfair labor practice charge against the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, or UFCW, in November, asking the NLRB to halt what the retailer said were unlawful attempts to disrupt its business.

In a UFCW letter to the NLRB provided by Wal-Mart, the UFCW and OUR Walmart - a UFCW-supported group of current and former Wal-Mart workers - also said that they do not intend to have Wal-Mart recognize or bargain with them as the representative of Wal-Mart employees.

According to details released by Wal-Mart, the UFCW and OUR Walmart will stop all of their unlawful recognitional picketing, will stop encouraging unlawful disruptions by other affiliated groups and will stop any picketing at Walmart stores and facilities for at least 60 days.

The UFCW and OUR Walmart could not be immediately reached for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
