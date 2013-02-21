BRIEF-Wal Mart Stores-CEO says plans to add 36-40 million square feet in FY 2014 versus 34.6 million year earlier, but at less or equal spending

CHICAGO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc : * CEO says plans to add 36-40 million square feet in FY 2014 versus 34.6

million year earlier, but at less or equal spending * US CEO says customers challenged by higher fuel prices, increased

payroll taxes and delayed tax refunds * US CEO says saw impact from increased payroll taxes, delayed refunds

in last couple weeks of Q4 * US CEO says net layaway sales up almost 10 percent in holiday season

versus year earlier * US CEO says grocery comp sales up low-single-digits in Q4, gaining

significant share in household paper and pets * US CEO says had first full-year of higher apparel comp sales in 7

years * Wal-mart international CEO says comparable traffic down in majority

of markets in Q4 * Wal-mart international CEO says in china,consumers shifting to weekly

stock up trips from daily shopping trips * Wal-mart international CEO says seeing fewer trips and smaller

purchase size from convenience shopper in Brazil, Canada, Mexico * Wal-mart international CEO says in markets like Canada, seeing

increased traffic in food and consumables, decreased general merchandise

traffic * Wal-mart international CEO says will take necessary actions where it

has opportunities to adjust to trends * Sam’s club CEO says traffic and add-ons from small business members

were soft in Q4 * Sam’s club CEO says business members more deliberate in spending due

to economic factors * Sees FY 2014 net sales up 5-6 percent ex-currency and acquisitions, versus

5-7 percent forecast in October