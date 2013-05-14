FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wal Mart Stores-says to conduct in-depth safety inspections at all factories in bangladesh that produce goods for it
#Market News
May 14, 2013 / 8:01 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Wal Mart Stores-says to conduct in-depth safety inspections at all factories in bangladesh that produce goods for it

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, May 14 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc : * Says to conduct in-depth safety inspections at all factories in bangladesh

that produce goods for it * Says to complete all reviews within 6 months, publicly release names and

inspection information on all 279 factories * Says will begin posting results of these bangladesh inspections on June 1 * Says increasing pace and frequency of follow up inspections in all bangladesh

factories, with visits taking place every two months * Says bureau veritas to provide fire safety training to every worker in every

factory that produces walmart goods in bangladesh * Says contributing $600,000 towards project that empowers workers in

bangladesh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
