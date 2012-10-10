BRIEF-Wal-mart's sam's club exec says self checkout in half of stores, plans to add to more locations

CHICAGO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc : * Mart’s sam’s club exec says self checkout in half of stores, plans to

add to more locations * Mart’s sam’s club CEO says testing new membership in Texas with two

fees, $45 and $100 * Mart’s sam’s club CEO says testing in Texas marks chain’s first fee

increase since 2006 * Sam’s club CEO says introducing cash rewards program in Texas test, $10 in

cash for every $500 spent * Sam’s club CEO says plays to open 10-15 new stores in FY 2014, up from 9 in

FY 2013 and 3 in FY 2012