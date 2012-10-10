FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 10, 2012 / 7:21 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Wal Mart Stores-CFO says company is as financially strong as it has ever been

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc : * CFO says company is as financially strong as it has ever been * CFO says on track to achieve FY 2013 sales growth of 5-7 percent * CFO says will give FY 2014 EPS guidance in February * CFO sees FY 2014 capex $12-$13 billion, versus $12.6-$13.5 billion in FY 2013 * CFO says 5-7 percent sales growth in FY 2014 equals about $23-$33 billion in

additional sales * CFO sees adding 36-40 million in retail square feet in FY 2014 versus 36-39

million in FY 2013 * CFO says on track to achieve goal of cutting operating expenses as a percent

of sales by 100 basis points through FY 2017 * Says in FY 2014 walmart U.S. to add about 125 supercenters, open 95-115 small

format stores * Says in FY 2014 operating expenses should continue to grow less than rate of

sales growth

