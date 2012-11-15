FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 15, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Wal Mart Stores-says incurred expenses of about $48 million in Q3 related to fcpa review

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CHICAGO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc : * Says incurred expenses of about $48 million in Q3 related to fcpa review * Says inquiries or investigations on allegations of potential fcpa violations

in countries including Brazil, China, India * CEO says international grew or maintained market share in major markets

except for China * Walmart U.S. CEO says early layaway generated about $300 million in added Q3

volume versus year ago * Walmart U.S. CEO says some customers consolidating shopping trips, traffic up

about 0.1 percent * Walmart U.S. CEO says giving additional 10 percent discount to workers who

work on thanksgiving * Walmart U.S. CEO says neighborhood market same-store sales up in mid-single

digits year-to-date * Walmart international CEO says average ticket grew 8 percent in China,

traffic declined 7.6 percent * Walmart international CEO says experiencing challenges from macroeconomic

environment in Japan * Mart’s sam’s club CEO says inflation in some categories led members

to trade down * Mart’s sam’s club CEO says saw slower growth in business member traffic in Q3 * Mart’s sam’s club CEO says business member softening could remain a headwind

Q4 * Mart’s sam’s club CEO says operating income growth will be challenged in Q4 * CFO says expects to finish year with net sales growth of around 5 percent * CFO says “while we are optimistic about sales, we are also realistic”

