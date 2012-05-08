UPDATE 1-Mexico's Walmex posts 2.8 pct rise in April sales

MEXICO CITY, May 8 (Reuters) - Central America’s biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, said on Tuesday that sales at its Mexican stores open at least a year rose 2.8 percent in April from the same month last year.

The retailer, known locally as Walmex, said sales at its Central American stores open at least a year fell 2.9 percent from April last year.

Total sales from stores in Mexico and Central America, including those opened in the last 12 months, rose 10.8 percent from last April.

Walmex, controlled by U.S. company Wal-Mart Stores Inc, has seen its share price fall in the last two weeks after a New York Times report detailed allegations that it bribed local officials in order to open stores more quickly.

The company said it opened 12 stores in April.

Last year, Walmex opened 441 stores in Mexico and Central America, ending 2011 with 2,709 stores and restaurants across the region.

Shares in Walmex closed down 1.03 percent to 34.54 pesos in local market trading on Tuesday. Mexico’s IPC stock index rose 2.07 in the session.