UPDATE 1-Mexico's Walmex posts higher March sales
#Market News
April 10, 2012 / 9:26 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Walmex posts higher March sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Same-store sales in Central America rise 4.0 pct from year earlier

* Total sales up 14 pct in March from year earlier

MEXICO CITY, April 10 (Reuters) - Central America’s biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, said on Tuesday sales at its Mexican stores open at least a year rose 5.6 percent in March from the same month last year.

The retailer, known locally as Walmex, said sales at its Central American stores open at least a year rose 4.0 percent from March last year.

Total sales from stores in Mexico and Central America, including those opened in the last year, rose 14 percent from last March.

Walmex, controlled by U.S. company Wal-Mart Stores Inc , said it opened 27 stores in March. Last year Walmex opened 441 stores across Mexico and Central America, ending 2011 with 2,709 stores and restaurants in the region.

Shares in the company closed down 0.3 percent at 44.73 pesos. Mexico’s IPC stock index fell 1 percent on global economic worries.

