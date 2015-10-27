FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico's Walmex profit jumps 22 pct on higher sales
#Market News
October 27, 2015 / 9:40 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Walmex profit jumps 22 pct on higher sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details from report)

MEXICO CITY, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Mexico’s biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, reported a 22 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by strong sales.

Wal-Mart de Mexico reported a net profit of 5.9 billion pesos ($350 million) in the July-September period, up from 4.9 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.

Quarterly net profit was above analysts’ expectations of 5.459 billion pesos, according to a Reuters poll of five analysts.

Revenue for the quarter was 117.3 billion pesos, 12 percent higher than in the year-earlier period.

$1 = 16.993 pesos at end of September Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein and Christine Murray; Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
