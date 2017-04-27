MEXICO CITY, April 27 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, on Thursday said that its net profit rose by 6.1 percent in the first quarter compared with the same period a year earlier to 7.13 billion pesos ($381 million).

Sales at the company known as Walmex rose by 7.2 percent to 132.56 billion pesos from 123.67 billion pesos a year earlier.

The market expected 7.209 billion pesos in net profit for the firm, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

($1 = 18.7275 on March 31) (Reporting by Noe Torres)