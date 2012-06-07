FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico's Walmex says May sales rise 1 pct
June 7, 2012 / 8:31 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Walmex says May sales rise 1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 7 (Reuters) - Central America’s biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, said on Thursday that sales at its Mexican stores open at least a year rose 1 percent in May from the same month last year.

The retailer, known locally as Walmex, said sales at its Central American stores open at least a year fell 1.5 percent from May last year.

Total sales from stores in Mexico and Central America, including those opened in the last 12 months, rose 10.2 percent from last May.

The company, which is investigating reports it bribed local officials in Mexico to open stores more quickly, said it opened 18 stores in May.

Shares in Walmex fell 1.25 percent to 34.88 pesos on Thursday.

