April 10, 2014 / 3:40 PM / 3 years ago

ABC News names James Goldston president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - ABC News on Thursday appointed James Goldston as president, succeeding Ben Sherwood, who was named co-chairman of Disney Media Networks and president of Disney/ABC Television Group.

Goldston is currently the senior vice president responsible for content and development at ABC News and has worked closely with Sherwood over the past three years.

Goldston joined ABC in 2004 after leading Britain’s current affair program “Tonight with Trevor McDonald.” He served in several positions at ABC, including executive producer of Nightline, catapulting the program to first from third place.

Goldston also helped ABC’s “Good Morning America” become the top morning show.

Sherwood is replacing Anne Sweeney effective next year.

ABC is owned by Walt Disney.

Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler

