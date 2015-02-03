FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-UPDATE 1-Shanghai Disneyland opening delayed to first half of 2016 -source
February 3, 2015 / 3:26 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-UPDATE 1-Shanghai Disneyland opening delayed to first half of 2016 -source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co will push back the opening of Shanghai Disneyland until the first half of 2016 from a scheduled start at the end of this year due to an expansion of its plans for the theme park, said a person familiar with the matter.

Results from consumer studies and weather concerns had also played a part in the decision, said the person, adding that the change would likely be confirmed by the company on a Tuesday conference call.

U.S.-based Walt Disney officials were not immediately available to comment.

The $5.5 billion theme park is being jointly developed with China’s state-owned Shanghai Shendi Group.

In April, the firms said they would increase investment in the theme park by $800 million, which would be used primarily to fund additional attractions.

The news was earlier reported by the Wall Street Journal. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru, Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles and Jane Lanhee Lee in Shanghai; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Edwina Gibbs)

