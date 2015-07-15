FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shanghai Disneyland plans Star Wars, Marvel attractions
July 15, 2015 / 1:06 AM / 2 years ago

Shanghai Disneyland plans Star Wars, Marvel attractions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co said its new Shanghai Disneyland theme park will include six themed lands, and offer attractions based on the Star Wars and Marvel Universe movie series.

Disney, which is developing the $5.5 billion theme park with China’s state-owned Shanghai Shendi Group, said the park has been designed to appeal to Chinese visitors.

Disney earlier this year delayed the opening of Shangai Disneyland until the first half of 2016 from a scheduled start at the end of 2015 as it expanded plans for the park.

The park was now scheduled to have a grand opening in spring next year, it said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine in in Los Angeles and Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Pullin)

