Shanghai Disneyland set to open in June

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co’s theme park in Shanghai is slated to open on June 16, the company said on Tuesday.

The $5.5 billion resort in Shanghai’s Pudong district is a joint venture between Disney and state-backed consortium Shanghai Shendi Group.

The resort will feature characters with new stories tailored for the Chinese people, with attractions such as Gardens of Imagination, Tomorrowland, Treasure Cove and Fantasyland.

As many as 10,000 people have been working on the project, which Disney said was one of the largest foreign investments in the history of China. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)