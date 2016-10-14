FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Disney, Dole Food to offer co-branded fresh produce
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 14, 2016 / 10:00 AM / 10 months ago

Disney, Dole Food to offer co-branded fresh produce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co's consumer products unit and Dole Food Co said on Friday that they plan to launch co-branded fresh produce, featuring iconic Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel characters.

Dole, a producer of fresh fruits and vegetables, and Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media will start selling their products this fall, the companies said in a statement.

The companies will supply Disney-branded Dole bananas, pineapples, berries, and vegetables to grocery and retail stores across the United States, the statement said.

The partnership will also launch health and nutrition education programs in 2017. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.