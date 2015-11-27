FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Media stocks dip as Disney reveals subscriber losses at ESPN
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 27, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

Media stocks dip as Disney reveals subscriber losses at ESPN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - U.S. media stocks fell on Friday after Walt Disney Co’s disclosure of a drop in subscribers at ESPN spooked investors, underscoring concerns that viewers are increasingly opting for online streaming over pay TV.

Disney’s shares were down 3.6 percent at $114.44, weighing the most on the Dow Jones industrial average on a relatively quiet day for the U.S. stock markets after Thanksgiving holiday.

Time Warner Inc’s shares were down 1.2 percent, Twenty-First Century Fox Inc 1.4 percent and Viacom Inc 3.4 percent.

The number of subscribers at sports network ESPN fell by 3 million to 92 million as of Oct. 3, according to Disney’s regulatory filing.

The decline sparked fresh worries even as Disney CEO Bob Iger sought to soothe investor concerns earlier this month, saying “there was no reason to panic” about his earlier comments acknowledging changes in TV viewing habits.

Iger said in August that ESPN had experienced “modest” subscriber losses as consumers were shifting to digital platforms.

The threat of “cord-cutting,” or dropping of pay TV service, remains a key concern for investors.

U.S. consumers are shifting to Internet television faster than expected and creating challenges to major media companies that have thrived with programming on pay TV.

Still, live sports remain one of the few types of programming that still draw massive audiences at one time, making them valuable to advertisers. And for many customers, sports is the reason they keep their pay TV subscriptions. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.