FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge approves Disney, Intuit settlement of hiring lawsuit
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2014 / 9:52 PM / 3 years ago

Judge approves Disney, Intuit settlement of hiring lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge granted final approval on Friday to a $20 million settlement involving Intuit and Walt Disney Co’s Lucasfilm and Pixar units in a widely watched lawsuit over hiring in Silicon Valley.

The ruling came from U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California. Four other companies, including Apple and Google, agreed to pay a combined $324 million to resolve similar allegations of hiring collusion. Koh has not yet ruled on that larger settlement. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.