Disney revenue rises 9 pct as ad sales rise
November 5, 2015 / 9:26 PM / 2 years ago

Disney revenue rises 9 pct as ad sales rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Media company Walt Disney Co reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it earned more from ads on its cable TV networks including ESPN and as more people visited its U.S. theme parks.

Revenue rose to $13.51 billion in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 3 from $12.39 billion a year earlier, the company said on Thursday.

Net income climbed to $1.61 billion, or 95 cents per share, from $1.50 billion, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

