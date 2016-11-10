FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Disney revenue falls 2.7 pct
November 10, 2016 / 9:25 PM / 10 months ago

REFILE-Disney revenue falls 2.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say fourth quarter ended Oct. 1, not Oct. 3)

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co reported a 2.7 percent fall in quarterly revenue, reflecting lower advertising revenue from sports network ESPN as well as an extra week last year.

Net income attributable to the company, which also owns the ABC TV network, rose to $1.77 billion, or $1.10 per share, in the fiscal fourth quarter ended Oct. 1 from $1.61 billion, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier.

Disney's revenue fell to $13.14 billion from $13.51 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
