UPDATE 1-Disney postpones 'Star Wars: Episode VIII' to Dec 2017

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Studios said on Wednesday “Star Wars: Episode VIII” will be released on Dec. 15, 2017, seven months later than originally scheduled.

"The move follows the extraordinary success of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens", which was the first Star Wars movie to premiere in December," Walt Disney Co's studio said in a statement. (bit.ly/1lwmHKG)

The Hollywood studio also said the release date for “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” has been advanced to May 26, 2017 from July 7, 2017. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)