FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Disney postpones 'Star Wars: Episode VIII' to Dec 2017
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 20, 2016 / 8:20 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Disney postpones 'Star Wars: Episode VIII' to Dec 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds company statement)

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Studios said on Wednesday “Star Wars: Episode VIII” will be released on Dec. 15, 2017, seven months later than originally scheduled.

"The move follows the extraordinary success of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens", which was the first Star Wars movie to premiere in December," Walt Disney Co's studio said in a statement. (bit.ly/1lwmHKG)

The Hollywood studio also said the release date for “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” has been advanced to May 26, 2017 from July 7, 2017. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.