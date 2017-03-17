FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 17, 2017 / 5:28 PM / 5 months ago

U.S. says Walt Disney subsidiaries to pay $3.8 mln in back wages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - Two Florida subsidiaries of Walt Disney Co have agreed to provide $3.8 million in back wages to comply with federal law, the U.S. Labor Department said in a statement on Friday.

The wages will be paid to 16,339 employees at the two units -- the Disney Vacation Club Management Corp and the Walt Disney Parks and Resorts U.S. Inc -- after U.S. officials found violations regarding minimum wage, overtime and record-keeping, the department said.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; editing by Diane Craft

