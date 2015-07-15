Coal miner Walter Energy files for bankruptcy

(Reuters) - Walter Energy Inc filed for bankruptcy protection on Wednesday, becoming the latest coal miner to do so as they struggle with a steep fall in prices since 2011.

The company said only its U.S. units have filed for a prepackaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, and that operations in Canada and the UK are not included in the filings.

Pre-negotiated bankruptcies are designed to sail through legal proceedings faster than a typical bankruptcy.

Walter Energy, which has coal mines in Alabama and West Virginia, said terms of the restructuring assume senior lenders will convert all of their debt into equity.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based company also said it had enough cash to assure that vendors and suppliers would be paid during the reorganization process.

Walter Energy, whose shares have lost almost all their value in the last 12 months, warned in May it would have to seek bankruptcy protection if it failed to restructure its debt.

Walter Energy had total debt of $3.02 billion as of March 31, according to a regulatory filing.

The company’s bankruptcy filing comes on the heels of Patriot Coal Corp’s second Chapter 11 filing in May.

Patriot filed for bankruptcy protection just 18 months after emerging from its previous Chapter 11, and said it was in negotiations with a potential buyer.

Low demand for steel and a glut of metallurgical coal have depressed prices for the steel-making commodity, while thermal coal demand has weakened with power utilities switching to cheaper and cleaner natural gas.

Steel-making coal made up more than 90 percent of Walter Energy’s coal sales in 2014. The company also produces coke and natural gas, besides thermal coal.

The company, which has been in the red for the last two years, in February forecast a 10 percent drop in steel-making coal sales in 2015, citing sluggish Chinese and European demand.

Walter Energy, which began as a construction company in 1946, dabbled in mortgage finance and various industrial manufacturing businesses before buying coal assets in 1970s.

At its peak, the company, then called Walter Industries Inc, had more than $2.4 billion in revenue and about 25,000 employees.

But the company closed or divested all of its non-coal businesses by 2009, when it re-branded itself as Walter Energy.