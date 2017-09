May 1 (Reuters) - Coal miner Walter Energy Inc’s loss mounted as depressed prices continued to weigh on margins.

The company’s net loss widened to $92.2 million, or $1.47 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $49.4 million, or 79 cents per share, a year ago. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)