FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Walter Investment to face class claims in securities fraud case
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 18, 2016 / 9:47 PM / a year ago

Walter Investment to face class claims in securities fraud case

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Mortgage lender and servicer Walter Investment Management must face a class action lawsuit alleging it committed securities fraud by misleading investors about its regulatory compliance and mortgage practices, a federal judge ruled.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Ursula Ungaro in Miami rejected a request by Walter’s lawyers to disqualify the named plaintiffs in the case, ruling that they are still adequate representatives even though they sold their shares before the class period ended.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/22sFEyy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.