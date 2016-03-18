Walter Investment to face class claims in securities fraud case

Mortgage lender and servicer Walter Investment Management must face a class action lawsuit alleging it committed securities fraud by misleading investors about its regulatory compliance and mortgage practices, a federal judge ruled.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Ursula Ungaro in Miami rejected a request by Walter’s lawyers to disqualify the named plaintiffs in the case, ruling that they are still adequate representatives even though they sold their shares before the class period ended.

