April 20, 2016 / 9:46 PM / a year ago

Walter Investment settles securities fraud lawsuit - court filing

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Mortgage servicer Walter Investment Management Corp has settled a securities fraud lawsuit in Miami accusing it of misleading investors about its regulatory compliance and concealing abusive and illegal mortgage practices.

One of the largest nonbank mortgage servicers in the United States, Tampa-based Walter was sued in 2014 after revealing that federal authorities were preparing enforcement actions against one of its major subsidiaries, causing its shares to fall.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1WeE69C

