June 1, 2012 / 6:20 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Walter Energy appoints new CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Coal miner Walter Energy Inc named William Harvey as its new chief financial officer replacing interim principal financial officer Robert Kerley.

Harvey’s appointment will be effective July 9, the company said in a statement.

Before joining Walter Energy, Harvey was CFO of Resolute Forest Products Inc, a global forest products company.

Kerley will continue as Walter Energy’s vice president, corporate controller and chief accounting officer.

Shares of the company, valued at $3.03 billion, were down a percent at $47.82 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has lost about 63 percent of its value in the past ten months.

