FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Walter Energy board nominees win backing from ISS
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 15, 2013 / 11:21 AM / 4 years ago

Walter Energy board nominees win backing from ISS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, April 15 (Reuters) - Coal miner Walter Energy Inc said on Monday that well-known proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc had advised its shareholders back to its slate of board nominees over those put forward by activist investor Audley Capital.

The endorsement is a major boost for Walter, which has been locked in a battle with the British hedge fund for two months. Audley is trying to replace half of Walter’s board at the company’s April 25 annual meeting.

Last week, rival advisory firm Glass Lewis also advised Walter’s shareholders to back the company’s board nominees.

Audley has criticized the company for churning through chief executive officers and taking on too much debt at punishing interest rates. Walter has called the fund’s campaign a “hit and run” designed to turn a quick profit.

Audley controls less than 1 percent of Walter, which produces metallurgical coal used by steelmakers, as well as some thermal coal, in Canada, the United States and the UK. 

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.