FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Walter Energy sees weak 2nd qtr on lower coal prices
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2012 / 8:46 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Walter Energy sees weak 2nd qtr on lower coal prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Sees Q2 met coal output at 2.8 million metric tons

* Sees 2012 met coal output at 11.5-13 million metric tons

June 28 (Reuters) - Coal miner Walter Energy Inc said lower coal prices would hurt second-quarter revenue and profit, but the company forecast higher metallurgical coal production for the quarter.

Walter Energy said it expects met coal prices in the second quarter to fall 12 percent to 15 percent from the preceding quarter.

The company expects met coal production to be about 2.8 million metric tons for the second quarter, up 10 percent from the year-ago period.

Walter Energy shares closed at $45.06 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The shares have lost about 66 percent of their value in the past eleven months.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.