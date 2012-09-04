FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Walter Investment to buy reverse mortgage servicer
September 4, 2012

REFILE-Walter Investment to buy reverse mortgage servicer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Mortgage servicer Walter Investment Management Corp said it would buy reverse mortgage servicer Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc for $120 million.

Walter Investment said it would pay for the deal with $60 million in cash, $25 million in stock, and a $35 million seller mortgage servicing rights note.

The loan servicer, which bought closely-held Green Tree Credit in a $1 billion deal last year, expects its latest purchase to significantly add to both earnings and cash flow.

Reverse Mortgage Solutions currently services about $12.0 billion in unpaid principal balance of reverse mortgages and has issued about $1.1 billion of reverse mortgage backed securities in the first half of 2012, Walter Investment said.

“The sector has very attractive long-term growth prospects and is currently undergoing significant structural change... We believe RMS is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this opportunity and to continue capturing greater market share,” Walter Investment CEO Mark O‘Brien said in a statement.

In a reverse mortgage, a lender pays money to a homeowner, and the homeowner has no monthly payments. The loan, plus interest, is repaid when the home is sold or the homeowner dies. The mortgages are typically targeted at older people.

