Shenzhen bourse queries Wanda Cinema's planned purchase of movie affiliate

HONG KONG, May 27 (Reuters) - China's Wanda Cinema Line Corp said it has been asked by the Shenzhen stock exchange to provide more information about its proposed $6 billion acquisition of a sister company that owns U.S. film studio Legendary Entertainment.

Chinese tycoon Wang Jianlin's Wanda Group bought the Hollywood Studio for $3.5 billion this year via its Wanda Media movie-making unit. Wanda Cinema proposed a cash and share acquisition of unlisted Wanda Media this month.

"The company is actively coordinating and preparing a reply and will provide supplementary information to perfect the proposal," Wanda Cinema said in an announcement.

The proposed acquisition is pending approval from shareholders and regulators, it added. It gave no further details.

Wanda Cinema has also said it plans to raise 8 billion yuan ($1.2 billion) in a share sale to fund the building of theatres and replenish working capital.

Trading in Wanda Cinema's shares has been suspended since Feb. 24. ($1 = 6.5575 Chinese yuan)